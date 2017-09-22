Help on way for kindergarten parents at Moreland Elementary

Moreland Elementary Principal Jane Reynolds presented the idea of an extended kindergarten to help parents to trustees at the Snake River School District board meeting on Wednesday evening.

“It’s been about two years to develop this idea to try to help parents and kids,” Reynolds said. “With common core, kindergarteners are released from school at 2 p.m. Parents have spoken with me and kindergarten teachers asking if there is a way to help the transportation problem.”

Because of a tight budget, the district no longer transports kindergarten students at noon.

“In many homes, both parents work and it difficult finding someone who can pick up the kindergartener at 2 p.m. and daycares are no longer providing transportation,” Reynolds said. “Parents want their kids here but transportation is a difficulty.”

