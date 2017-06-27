Hero Shiosaki dies in Blackfoot

Longtime Blackfoot resident and World War II veteran, Hero Shiosaki, 97, died on Monday, June 26. He was 97.

He served in the U.S. Army’s most decorated unit—the Japanese-American 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

Recognizing Shiosaki as one of "Idaho's Hometown Hero" in 2013, the award stated, "Longtime Blackfoot resident and World War II veteran, Shiosaki, served in the U.S. Army's most decorated unit—the Japanese-American 442nd Regimental Combat Team. He has lectured to more than 200 history and government classes about the evacuation and internment of Japanese-Americans during WWII. In the past 40 years, he conducted Memorial Day services at cemeteries throughout East Idaho for over 442 veterans. He continued to speak at Veteran's Day ceremonies in the area each year."

For the full story, read the Wednesday, June 28, edition of the Morning News.