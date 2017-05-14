High School Rodeo at Blackfoot

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - The District IV High School Rodeo has completed all but one weekend of performances and with just Friday and Saturday, May 19-20 left for the cowboys and cowgirls to earn spots in the State Rodeo Finals in June.

Friday night's action at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds brought out some pretty good performances including another stellar ride by Firth's Colton Clemens in the Bareback Riding. Young Mr. Clemens, a senior is shooting for a clean sweep of the event and he has ridden all ten of his mounts to date, and handily leads the competion. His rides this weekend produced scores of 77 and 72 and he added 20 points to his leading totals in the event and the All-Around Cowboy standings. Both events he has a stranglehold on the top spot with two go-rounds left to compete. Both of the go-rounds will be held in Blackfoot, Clemens home arena.

Please read the entire article in the MOnday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.