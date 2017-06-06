High School Rodeo crowns three champions

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

POCATELLO - The Idaho State High School Rodeo has crowned their first three champions as the eight day event has completed day number three in the arena.

Tyler Nicholson has won the Boys Cutting event by a very wide margin, nearly sweeping all three go rounds and the short go. Nicholson, who hails from Melba, won the first and third go round, sandwiching a second place finish in the second go and then proceeded to post his highest arena score in the short go to claim the title. In the end, Nicholson posted 64.0 point to easily outdistance Casey Budge who finished in second with 49.25 points and Tate Cranney who was third. Nicholson's District 2 teammate, Hagen Wallace finished up in fourth to claim the final spot at nationals by totaling 42.50 points.

In the Girls Cutting event, Zayle Davis of Shelley edged out Corrie FInney of Buhl to claim the title. Davis totaled 62.5 points to edge clear of Finney who posted 60.0 points. Finishing up in third was Jacee Lancaster with 52.5 points and Breyana Miller-Dubray was fourth with 40.5 points.

In the Reined Cow Horse competition, Daxon Buttars totaled 56.5 points to claim the title over the runner-up Zayle Davies who had 54.5 points. Cassidee Wood finished in third with 48.0 points and fourth was Kyler Erickson with 42.5 points.

Please read the entire article in the Tuesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.