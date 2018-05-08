High School Rodeo moves to Blackfoot

The District 4 High School Rodeo has traversed its way through the first eight of the scheduled 12 performances around the Snake River Plain, visiting Pocatello for two weekends of action and just completing the two weekends in American Falls.

While some of the events are still to close to call, the All Around Cowboy title has all but been decided as Idaho State All Around Cowboy of 2016, Tristen Hutchings is running away with the local title. Hutchings is leading in a number of categories and in the ones he doesn't lead, he is putting some pressure on the leader. He is having a tremendously successful run this spring and seemingly is only getting better each week without showing any signs of fatigue or injury, despite being a rough stock specialist. Hutchings is leading the Saddle Bronc Event, is third in the Bull Riding, is in second in the Tie Down, leads the Steer Wrestling and is in second in the Team Roping Event. He is close enough that when all is said and done, he could be the district champion in four of the five events as only the Bull Riding, where defending champion Coby Johnson has all but wrapped up the title there and Hutchings is too far behind to catch up.

