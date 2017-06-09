High School Rodeo passes half way mark

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

POCATELLO - The Idaho State High School Rodeo officially reached the halfway mark of its run at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello when the second go round finished up on Thursday. There is one more go round and the short go to conclude activities and they will be finished by early Saturday afternoon.

Some great performances have taken place so far as the cowboys and cowgirls are jockeying for position in the short go, when everything will be on the line for advancement to the National final which will be held in Gillette, Wyoming.

The top ten in each go round earn points towards qualifying for the short go and are given bonus points for season standings coming into this rodeo, plus average points for the three go rounds preceding the short go.

With the second go round now complete, the standing are beginning to take place as to what has to be done to earn a spot in the short go.

