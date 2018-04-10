High School senior service day

Seniors from Blackfoot and Independence High Schools spend Tuesday morning performing public service projects throughout Blackfoot.

"We have senior high school students all over town right now doing public service," said Jared Neff, who teaches life sciences at Blackfoot High School. "Today is the day that the juniors take the SAT, the sophomores take the ISAT, and the seniors do things for Blackfoot. We have them out in groups of 20-25, painting park benches and cleaning parking lots and other things like that."

Projects covered by Blackfoot High School seniors included the track at BHS, Airport Park, Jensen Grove Park, Courthouse Square Park, Stalker Elementary School and the Blackfoot Public Library.

The seniors of Independence High School cleaned up a portion of Highway 91 on the south end of town, starting at the Blackfoot River, according to Brian Kress, Superintendent of the Blackfoot School District.

"This is something that someone came up with a number of years ago," Kress said. "For Blackfoot and Independence High Schools, it's a way that members of the senior classes can give back to the community that has supported them for the last 13 years."

"All 52 benches in the parks were done," Mayor Marc Carroll said. "Students scraped and painted all the park benches and tables."

"They also built a shelter at the waste water treatment plant that can be used by all the employees there," he added. "They also replaced wood and painted enclosures on water wells and pumps."

"The department managers were ecstatic," the Mayor remarked. "They were neat and clean and very professional in the work they accomplished." The City provided the brushes, paint, lumber and fasteners that the students used.

Carroll later issued a thank you note to the Principal of BHS: "Mr. Thomas — On behalf of the City of Blackfoot, I thank you very sincerely for letting us be a part of Senior Service Day! Your 11 teams of 20 students (led by their Advisors) were, to an individual, attentive to the work projects and extremely professional in their comportment. All the sponsoring City Department Heads were very impressed with the work attitudes, work quality, and the students' ability to stick to the job. I believe that everything on the list we provided to you was completed with only one exception; we thought we had provided more work than would be achievable. By my count, I think the City benefited from over 800 hours of volunteer labor. What a deal! I hope the students and their advisors felt the time was well spent. I know that we have nothing but positive feelings about what was accomplished."

"This is the fourth year we've done this and it's a way to allow the seniors to be a part of something bigger than themselves," said Roger Thomas, BHS Principal. "Every time they went out looking for support or donations, they've been just overwhelmed with the generosity of the community. So this is a way for them to give some of them back."

BHS students were assigned to several different City departments including, parks & recreation, water, sewer, and the library.

Students working at Stalker Elementary cleaned and groomed the entire grounds, and removed dead leaves and vegetation. They also removed dirt and debris from the paved areas. They carried out improvements to the playground like planting poles for a volleyball net. The seniors also cleaned and trimmed the lawn around the school's playground equipment.

At the library, students cleaned books and shelves, made book bundles, shifted collections, stamped envelopes, and prepared library cards and summer reading program materials.