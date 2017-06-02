High School State Rodeo begins Saturday

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - Braily Newman is a marked woman. She will be competing in the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals and she will be wearing a target on her back. Newman finished the District 4 Rodeo series on a huge roll, capturing the All Around Cowgirl title and showing the state that she is the one to beat when the action gets underway on Saturday at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello.

Newman used high finishes the final weekend in Blackfoot to seize the title, finishing second in the goat tying and first in the team roping to secure 19 important points.

"I am sure that everything will sink in within a few days, the closer we get to the state finals," Newman said. "I just try to do my best in every event and what happens will happen."

Please read the entire article in Saturday's edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.