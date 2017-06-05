High seed chase ends in Fort Hall; Blackfoot PD involved

Breaking News: High speed chase, which began around 4 p.m. in Blackfoot, ends in a farmer's field in Fort Hall 35 minutes later. Speeds reach up to 90 miles an hour on back roads and three (3) people taken into custody. Three (3) agencies involved (Blackfoot and Fort Hall police and Bingham County Sheriff's Office, plus a parole officer on scene). No injuries. More details to follow.