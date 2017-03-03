High speed chase ends in Shelley

BLACKFOOT — Levi Jon Roberts, of Idaho Falls, was arrested in Shelley Friday, after he allegedly stole a vehicle and led Bingham County Sheriff's deputies in pursuit.

The Blackfoot Police Department was contacted by a female that stated someone had just stolen her vehicle. Her vehicle a 2002 Nissan was parked in her driveway running when it was stolen. Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle did not pull over and went north on Interstate 15 getting off at exit 98. It continued for several miles even after being spiked. The vehicle went into the city of Shelley and was pitted by the Idaho State Police. The speeds of the vehicle were very low after three tires were spiked.

Roberts, age 34, was taken into custody without incident.

He is also the suspect in a stolen vehicle that was recovered in Blackfoot earlier this morning. Roberts is charged with felony eluding, felony possession of stolen vehicle and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

He is booked in the Bingham County Jail. There may be additional charges against Roberts after the investigation on the other stolen vehicle is done.