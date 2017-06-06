High-speed chase perpetrators arrested

BLACKFOOT — The names of the two individuals arrested after a high speed chase on Monday have been released.

The pursuit started about 4 p.m. on Monday in Blackfoot and ended in a farmer’s field in Fort Hall 35 minutes later.

Speeds reached up to 90 miles per hour on back roads before the pursuit ended.

Blackfoot Police Chief Kurt Asmus reported that his officers spotted Alishia Dian Brewer, 29, of Blackfoot, as she was getting into a car.

She was wanted on a probation violation.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but a pursuit ensued.

Brewer was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Jessey James Baker, Jr., 27, of Blackfoot.

“Officers attempted to put out spikes, but the vehicle the police officers were pursuing avoided the spikes,” Asmus said.

“Eventually the vehicle was disabled near Sheepskin Road."

