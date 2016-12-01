Highland pins Snake River

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

AMERICAN FALLS - The Snake River Panthers found their opening match of 2016-17 a tough pill to swallow as the 5A Highland Rams took down the defending 3A state champs by a score of 57-24. On the bright side, the four matches that the Panthers were victorious in were all via the pin route, including two time defending state champion Payson Anderton.

The Panthers got those pins from Gus Carter, Destin Summers, Sway Cook and Payson Anderton.

