Hillcrest stampedes the Broncos 52-23

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - As we approach the coming New Year, the Blackfoot Lady Broncos are seeking to turn things around in the worse way. On Wednesday night, the foe was the Hillcrest Lady Knights who back on November 11 had handed the Broncos a 66-42 defeat in the Dungeon in Idaho Falls. Wednesday, the margin was 52-23, but it could have been much worse as the Knights held a 34 point lead in the third period before coach Nate Martin pulled all of his starters out of the game in favor of gaining experience for his bench players.

