Holly gets grants

Holly Polly wears two hats for the City of Blackfoot. She is the City Treasurer and its grants manager. While she oversees the City's books, her role in administrating grants is much more complex.

Managing the City's grants

Powell began work with Blackfoot in 2015. "I started as a grant administration intern," she said. "I became treasurer because one day, Mayor Loomis called and asked if I was interested in applying for the job … it's been an incredible learning experience for me."

Powell didn't start out doing accounting for a living. She graduated from college with a journalism degree. In two weeks from now, she will be graduating from Idaho State University with a Masters in Business Administation (MBA).

"I wanted an MBA because I really enjoy project management, especially the logistical aspects," she remarked.

The grant team

Three people currently work on getting grants for the City. The first is Powell. The second is Trish Mitchell from the Blackfoot firm of Snake River Planning and Development. She is a consultant that the City hires as needed for grants. The third is Taylor Bingham, who started with the City as an intern and is now working as administrative support at City Hall.

"Taylor does a lot of the leg work on the grant applications and the post-award paperwork," Powell said. "We'll be losing him after the summer because he's going off to law school."

The grant process

The grant process starts with the City's needs. First, Powell talks to the City's department heads to find out their needs.

"Then we look for grants that match the City's needs," she remarked.

Powell also mentioned the problems of matching requirements. Some funding programs can too expensive if the City lacks the money to match a grant.

Once a grant program has been targeted, the three person team splits up the tasks. One person will write the grant and another will administer it.

Powell added that after a grant application was submitted, "then it's hurry up and wait time."

Grant administration

"Some grants can only be managed by a state certified grant administrator like myself," Powell explained, "for example, like the community development block grants from the State of Idaho."

There is often more work after a grant has been awarded, commented Powell: A lot of people don't realize that grants have requirements which we have to meet after the money is given awarded. There is a lot of compliance paperwork that must be submitted as work on grant progresses. It's not like getting money to spend however you want, whenever you want."

"I manage a lot of the the work funded by the grants because I can stay on top of all the regulatory rules. For example, some grants from the state must be paid out to contractors within five days of being awarded. There really is more to grants than people know."

Blackfoot's grant moneys

"Before this year, Blackfoot received around $6.5 million in grants since I started as treasurer," Powell remarked. "Compare that to the City's typical annual budget of $18 to $19 million."

Powell explained why the fiscal year for 2018 was very different from the norm: "The budget this year is around $30 million — but that's because it includes $11.1 million from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality loan for the waste water treatment plant. Since the City does its accounting on a cash basis, all that money shows up on the books for 2018, despite the fact that spending it will be spread over the next few years."

Under Powell's grant oversight, Blackfoot has received several grants that have improved the City's infrastructure. Included in the list are the $1.2 million from FEMA for the storm drainage system upgrades along Parkway and Jensen Grove Drives as well as over $600,000 from the Idaho Local Highway Technical Assistance Council for a pedestrian crossing near Ridge Crest Elementary School and straightening the intersection at Cromwell and Pendlebury Lanes.