Home Free thrills crowd in Pocatello

POCATELLO - The a cappella country music group Home Free is a compilation of five great voices who work well together and enjoy singing. They come from a variety of backgrounds and areas of the United States, but they all enjoy blending their voices to make beautiful music.

High Tenor Austin Brown is from southern Georgia and was brought up in a Southern Baptist Gospel music background, Bass Tim Foust is from southern Texas and is about as country as a boy can get, Rob Lundquist is from Minnesota and has a classical music background, bass Adam Chance, who has broad range is from the south as well and do everything, beat boxer Adam Rupp, one of the band's original founders, is from the midwest, You really can't get any more varied than that.

Home Free burst on the musical scene several years ago when they won the reality television show The Sing Off, a competition that they won and garnered them national attention with their ability to adapt various types of music and brand it as their own.

