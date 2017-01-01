Hong's death top news story of 2016

BLACKFOOT — On July 14, 2016 Dillon Grant Gibson drove his 1999 Cadillac into the garage of longtime Blackfoot businessman William “Bill” Hong. The garage caught fire,Gibson fled the scene and Hong lost his life.

Later, after pleading not guilty, he changed the plea and admitted voluntary manslaughter.

After being released in November until his sentencing, Gibson was back in jail, having failed to comply with conditions of his terms of release for pre-trial services. His release was revoked in December and he has since been returned to jail.

Gibson's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The automobile, driven by then-30-year-old Gibson, ran a stop sign and then drove through a garage attached to the house at 490 Lilac.

