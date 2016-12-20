Hong's killer back in jail

Dylan Grant Gibson, 31, who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the June 2016 death of William K. Hong, failed to comply with conditions of his terms of release for pre-trial services and has been returned to jail. His bond continues.

While under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Gibson drove a 1999 black Cadillac through the garage of William (Bill) Kay Hong's home at 490 Lilac St. in Blackfoot. After a $190,000 property bond and $50,000 cash bond was posted, he was released to Pretrial Services on July 21, 2016.

When he was released to pretrial services in July, Gibson agreed to and signed the standard terms and conditions for this release. Condition B states: "The defendant shall not possess nor consume any alcoholic beverages … (or) shall not possess or consume any illegal drugs."

Gibson provided a urinalysis (UA) sample on Dec. 7 that was found to be positive for alcohol. He provided another UA sample on Dec. 10, that was found to be positive for methamphetamine.

Because Gibson failed to comply with conditions of his terms of release for pre-trial services, his release was revoked.

The entire article is in the Tuesday, Dec. 20, edition of the Morning News.