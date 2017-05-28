Honoring veterans on Memorial Day

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) members who were distributing poppies in Blackfoot on Saturday were asked: “Why is Memorial Day important you?”

“It is in honor of the men and women who have served our nation and passed away,” Mike Smith said. “And for those men and women who are still serving in our forces today.

“I served in Vietnam and have been distributed poppies each Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day for almost 26 years.”

