Hope for a cure was the message at the Relay For Life event Saturday

Hope for a cure was the message sent out Saturday at the Relay For Life (RFL) event. Several teams came together to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Some teams had cakes and cookies for sale. Dream Makers had handmade quilts and pillow cases for sale. Jayna's Hope made their Tri-Tip sandwiches and cookies as well as jewelry and t-shirts. All together the teams raised more than $68,000 this year.

