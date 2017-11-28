Horses and wagons needed for Live Nativity in December

Come, take the Journey to Bethlehem, at the Live Nativity from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, at Jensen Grove in Blackfoot. Started in 2001 after 9-11, the nativity takes place in odd numbered years.

Horse teams and entertainers are needed for this year's event. Contact Jimmy Sue at (208) 690-0959 if you have horses and wagons.

If interested in entertaining in the shelter, call Jeff Rowe at (208) 604-2600.

For information, contact Debbie Lieseth at (208) 351-5747 or Ray Matsuura.

This event is free. Lines are shorter on Saturday. If possible, bring donations of either canned foods or boxed foods. Donations will be given to the Blackfoot Community Pantry.

"Everything is donated, from port-a-potties to hot chocolate," Lieseth said.

For the complete story, read it in the Wednesday, Nov. 29, edition of the Morning News.