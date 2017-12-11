Hoskins advances in WWAMI program

Sidney Hoskins, a second-year University of Idaho medical student from Blackfoot will be honored Dec. 14 as the current class of future doctors in the WWAMI Medical Education Program transition to the clinical phase of their education.

"It feels surreal," Hoskins said. I definitely experience Imposter Syndrome when I wear my white coat, but it is also a great reminder of just how blessed I am to pursue a career that allows me to care for patients every day and hopefully make a difference."

"Imposter Syndrome is kind of a recurring joke that my class refers to on occasion when we are wearing our white coats in the hospital. We all just feel like we don't know anything and shouldn't be wearing them."

Despite the stress and pressure that come with intense schooling, Hoskins said she is enjoying the experience.

"I am enjoying school very much. I find the human body fascinating, so it isn't difficult for me to sit and study for long periods of time. I think medical school is easier than I expected. The intensity ebbs and flows enough that we get small breaks to relax and do things that we enjoy outside of school."

She went to Idaho State University for her undergraduate degree in Biology from 2010-14 and has been in the WWAMI program for the past year and a half. She has another two and a half years to go in the program before earning an MD degree.

Hoskins plans to then apply for a residency program during the fourth year of medical school for further training in a specialty that she hasn't chosen yet.

The class of 40 students in Idaho’s medical school, a partnership with the University of Washington School of Medicine, will be honored with white coats to mark their completion of the basic science curriculum and the beginning of intense study in clinic and hospital settings.

Hoskins is among the WWAMI students who will be honored in the ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.

Idaho is one of five states in the WWAMI program, which also includes students from Washington, Wyoming, Alaska and Montana. The students spend 18 months in a classroom-intensive foundations phase of the program, followed by clerkship rotations at hospitals in Idaho and the five-state WWAMI region.

The students began the foundations phase on U of I’s Moscow campus in August 2016. The students will next review concepts and take their first national board examinations before beginning clerkship rotations at hospitals around Idaho and the Northwest.

“We are very fortunate to have such a high-quality medical school experience in Idaho,” said Jeffrey Seegmiller, director of the Idaho WWAMI Medical Education Program. “The transition ceremony represents the successful completion of a very rigorous curriculum and these students and our state should be very proud of their accomplishment. There is nothing better than seeing a resident of Idaho accomplishing their dreams in a state-supported program – homegrown physicians for Idaho.”

Idaho WWAMI has 31 required clerkships in 11 communities across the state. Among those sites are hospitals in the Targeted Rural Underserved Track (TRUST) program, which partners with medical centers that serve rural and underserved populations. More than half of Idaho WWAMI graduates return to Idaho after completing medical school. Idaho currently has 42 first-year residency positions.

Funding from the state of Idaho has supported medical training at U of I since 1971, with more than half of Idaho WWAMI graduates returning to Idaho after completing medical school. According to a 2016 study, the state sees a $5.10 return on investment for every dollar spent on the medical students.