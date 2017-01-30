House fire at Groveland over weekend

A fire late Friday night damaged a home in Groveland late Friday night.

The home, owned by Brandon Mickelson, is located at 394 N. 400 W. on Groveland Road. The fire started up in the attic about 11 p.m. on Friday.

“The family was in the home when the fire started, Blackfoot Fire Department Capt. David Krumenacker said. “Everyone got out,”

Three engines came from Blackfoot. Fire departments in Fort Hall and Firth sent equipment and personnel to help battle the fire.

Firefighters stayed at the scene through the night to make sure the fire was out.

The last fireman was back at the Blackfoot Fire Station at 8:30 on Saturday morning.

“There was a lot of damage to the home,” Krumenacker said.

He estimated the damage amounted to approximately $150,000.

“It was an older building; the fire probably started as a chimney fire,” he said. “Add-ons had been built onto the building, so there were a lot of little spaces. Firemen pulled ceilings down; they had a hard time getting to the fire.”

“We don’t have many chimney fires,” Krumenacker said. “When I started as a volunteer in the late 70s, we had a lot of chimney fires. Now we may have only one or two a winter.”

