Huang and Anderson claim tennis title

The Blackfoot Tennis team sent four doubles teams to Boise to participate in the 4A Idaho State Tennis Championships. There were two Men's Doubles teams and also two Mixed Doubles teams that travelled with hopes of a state championship and also a high placing for the two teams.

The boy's team would finish up in sixth position, with a total of 12 points, but well behind the Champion Century Boys.

The girl's team would end up in eighth place, also well behind the Champion Century Girls.

