Hundreds attend SR Ag Day

Thursday, May 10, 2018
Thomas, ID

Kindergartens and first graders from Moreland Elementary and BCCLC took a spin around the Snake River Junior High in a wagon, pulled by a tractor on Wednesday during the Snake River Ag Day. 'Six hundred kids toured on Wednesday with 45 FFA students assisting,' SR FFA Advisor and Agriculture teacher J.B. Hoge said. 'We have Ag Day because we want kids to be exposed to agriculture; not every kid is raised on a farm. There are 14 stations; kids move to the next station every eight minutes. It takes a couple hours to get through all the stations.' Some of the stations included touring the greenhouse and visiting the county's weed trailer to learn about weeds. They could climb into a combine, milk a (fake) cow; try their hand at roping and see, up close and personal, an injured Red-winged hawk, homing pigeons, a miniature pony, calves, goats and chickens. A video showed how potatoes were harvested.
Snake River Ag Day takes place each spring.

