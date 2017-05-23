Hutchings settles for second in Rodeo

By FRED DAVIS

THOMAS - Tristen Hutchings is a good rodeo cowboy. That may be the understatement of the year as Hutchings is the defending All Around Cowboy from the Idaho State High School Rodeo. He is also nationally placed at the National High School Rodeo and well respected from coast to coast. As the kids would say, 'That boy can flat out rodeo.'

Hutchings just finished the District 4 High School Rodeo circuit and he finished second best. The only consolation is that the cowboy who beat him, Colton Clemens of Firth, is his best friend and his toughest critic and competitor.

