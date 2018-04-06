I-15 Closed in Blackfoot *** UPDATED 10 AM

UPDATED 10 A.M.

I-15 is still closed in both directions this Friday morning until further notice between exit 89 and exit 93. Those exits are the South Blackfoot interchange and the Blackfoot interchange. The closure is due to a power pole that caught on fire immediately adjacent to the east side of the easternmost Bridge Street overpass of I-15 northbound. The power lines going over the interstate were damaged and there is a real danger of those lines potentially coming down. Idaho Power is currently working on the pole to stabilize the fire-damaged top-portion of the pole. They hope to have the pole and power lines fixed before noon. Traffic is being detoured off of I-15 through Blackfoot. Expect delays.