I-15 open - Bridge Street Power back on by mid-afternoon

The power pole on Bridge Street that caught fire next to the northbound overpass of the interstate. The fire damage can be seen between the two crosspieces, next to the reinforcement install this morning.
By: 
Catie Clark
Reporter
cclark@am-news.com
Friday, April 6, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

I-15 was reopened shortly after 10 a.m., after the top of the fire-damaged power pole was repaired. The top of the power pole next to the interstate caught on fire between the crossbars around 6:15 a.m. Because of the potential of the power lines coming down, the interstate was closed in both directions. The remaining residences and businesses without power should have their power restored by 2 p.m.

