I-15 open - Bridge Street Power back on by mid-afternoon
Catie Clark
Friday, April 6, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
I-15 was reopened shortly after 10 a.m., after the top of the fire-damaged power pole was repaired. The top of the power pole next to the interstate caught on fire between the crossbars around 6:15 a.m. Because of the potential of the power lines coming down, the interstate was closed in both directions. The remaining residences and businesses without power should have their power restored by 2 p.m.
