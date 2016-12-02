Idaho Central Credit Union donates $2,000 to local school

Idaho Central Credit Union presented Groveland Elementary with a check for $2,000 Friday. The money will be used to purchase three televisions, one will be installed in the school's entryway to display student work and keep parents updated on what is happening at the school, the other two will be placed in the library and the conference room.

"Recently, it was suggested by a parent that we place a television in our entryway that could display upcoming events, examples of student work, pictures of activities, and students of the month," Principal Colin Folsom wrote in a letter to the bank requesting the money. "Our leadership team has also discussed installing large screen televisions in our conference room and library to use for trainings and meetings. When our grade level teams, leadership team, and special education teams meet in our conference room, we review data together, develop our improvement plan, and review students’ learning plans."