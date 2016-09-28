Idaho Direct presents check to local charter school

Students at Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC) sold 560 Idaho Direct Savings Guids to raise funds for the school.

Carla Murdock and AnnMarie Murdock, with Idaho Direct presented a check for $7,000

"The inspiration for Idaho Direct is locally owned businesses supporting schools and that strengthens the community," said Marketing Director Carla Murdock. "In turn the community supports local businesses and that strengthens the economy."