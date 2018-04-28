Idaho Falls take a pair from Broncos

When the Blackfoot Broncos began the three game series with Idaho Falls on Thursday, the outcome of the series could have meant a lot of things in the High Country Conference standings with the district tournament just around the corner.

For Idaho Falls, win two of the three games and clinch the top seed in the tournament. For the Broncos, sweep the three game series and they would thrust themselves right into the thick of the race.

On Thursday, the two teams battled for eleven innings to determine a winner and it was the Tigers by a whisker in a hard fought, 5-4 win. On Friday, it became more of the same, as the Tigers just would not let the Broncos get an edge on them, no matter what the Broncos would try. The end result was another pair of close, hard fought wins for the Tigers, leaving the Broncos to try and regroup before the district tournament begins. The Tigers downed the Broncos 3-2 in the opener, then came back to win the nightcap 8-3 in eight innings, despite a three run homer that tied the game for the Broncos in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Please read the entire article in the Saturday edition of the Morning News.