Idaho flu deaths hit 100

At a time when everyone has forgotten winter, it may come as a surprise that there are still two weeks left to flu season. The percentage of outpatient visits due to influenza in Idaho is currently less than a half a percent; however that's not news. What is notable is this flu season has been the second deadliest ever for Idaho.

According to the most recent statistics issued by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the number of people who have died from influenza during the current flu season is now 100.

The notable thing about this season is the rather-average rate of outpatient visits compared to the number of deaths. The worst most-recent flu season was 2014-15 where over 5 percent of all outpatient visits were for influenza for a period of seven weeks. The number of death was 32. Comparing this season, the outpatient rate was over 2 percent for five weeks and over 3 percent for three weeks at the peak of the season.

The only possible bright spot for this season's flu are pediatric deaths. In 2017-18, there were zero deaths from influenza for ages 18 and under.

