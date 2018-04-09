Idaho history expert at Blackfoot library

Professor Paul Link of Idaho State University (ISU) will be speaking on "Idaho, the Early Years" at the Blackfoot Public Library on April 11 at 6:30 p.m. The program will last approximately an hour.

Link is a full Professor of Geology and has been at ISU since 1980. Along with a distinguished career in physical science, Link is also known for his extensive knowledge of Idaho history, including the publication of "Rocks, Rails, & Trails" with the late E. Chilton Phoenix, a Pocatello lawyer and Adjunct Professor of Sociology at ISU.

The book is a graphical history of eastern Idaho, rich in photographs, maps and tales of the area's history. The 176-page book contains much on the settlement and development of the area is a rich and engaging presentation that thicker volumes of Idaho's history struggle to convey. It also shows how the geologic formation of Southeast Idaho's landscape determined the exploratory routes and development of local towns, including Fort Hall and Blackfoot.

The essential link between Idaho's geology and its rich mining history is not neglected in the volume, as is the case for many drier tomes of Idaho's past. One review on Amazon.com named it "an essential component of a well-stocked reference shelf for matters regarding southeastern Idaho."

The second edition (1996) of "Rocks, Rails, & Trails" is available in print from the store at the Idaho Museum of Natural History in Pocatello, (208) 282-3317. The page-by-page version of the book is also available for viewing at no cost online through the Digital Atlas of Idaho, at https://imnh.iri.isu.edu/digitalatlas/geog/rrt/rrtfr.htm.

Link was the originator and a principle author of the Digital Atlas of Idaho. The online atlas is hosted at ISU and contains a complete natural history of Idaho in an easy-to-follow format. It covers Idaho geology, biology, archaeology, geography, hydrology, and climatology. It also contains teaching resources, lesson plans and exercises for educators for grades K through 12.

Link is also the first author of the Digital Geology of Idaho, an online college class whose complete resources are accessible at no cost at http://geology.isu.edu/Digital_Geology_Idaho/. The class is also available at ISU for two credits.

Link graduated with a B.S. from Yale in 1976, a B.S. with honors from the University of Adelaide in South Australia, and a Ph.D. from the University of California-Santa Barbara. His dissertation was on the geology of the Pocatello formation. His main specialties during his career have been sedimentary geology and the geology of the Northern Rockies and Intermountain West. He was the chair of the geology department from 1986 to 1993.