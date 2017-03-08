Idaho House stalls again amid conflicts

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House came to a grinding halt on Wednesday for the second time this week after members attempted to force the body to vote on a previously blocked bill.

The nearly hour-long fight marked yet another chapter in the simmering insurrection that has plagued the session.

A small group of conservative freshmen and sophomore GOP lawmakers have repeatedly challenged legislative leadership, refusing to be deterred even though they have been all but shut out by the top lawmakers.

