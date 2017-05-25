Idaho Junior High School Rodeo set to begin

By FRED DAVIS

POCATELLO - Hundreds of Junior High School athletes will descend on Pocatello and the Bannock County Fairgrounds for the annual Idaho Junior High School Rodeo Championships. These cowboys and cowgirls will have qualified through eight district rodeo associations in order to compete for a chance to qualify for the National Junior HIgh School Rodeo in Lebanon, Tennessee June 18-24.

The cowboys and cowgirls will be competing in thirteen different events in the rodeo arena, including Tie Down Roping, Boys Breakaway Roping, Bull Riding, Saddle Bronc, Bareback, Chute Dogging, Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Boys Goat Tying, Girls Goat Tying, Girls Breakaway Roping, Team Roping and Ribbon Roping.

