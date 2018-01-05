Idaho Potato Conference and Ag Expo planned for January

The 50th annual University of Idaho Extension Potato Conference is an agricultural based trade show, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 17, 18, in the ISU Pond Student Union Building.

Over 100 exhibitors will take part in the Trade Show on Jan. 17 and 18 in the SUB Ballroom.

Online registration for the Potato Conference is available by visiting the website: www.uidaho.edu/cals/potatoes/news/idaho-potato-conference

"Classes offered (at the potato conference) include updates from the Idaho Potato Commission, the National Potato Council and Potatoes U.S.A.," Kasia Kinzer, potato pathologist with the UI Extension in Eastern Idaho. "There are also classes in Spanish which are very popular."

She added, "There are classes on pest management, farm succession, research and development tax credit, fertilizer, fertility, disease issues, as well as insect management and bruise management sessions."

Credits are offered by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) for certain classes.

To read the complete story, see it in the Saturday, Jan. 6, edition of the Morning News.