Idaho Potato Conference concludes today

The Eastern Idaho Ag Expo, Potato Conference and Trade Show ends at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday (today).

The Ag Expo is in the Holt Arena. Farming and irrigation equipment, along with service representatives for banks, insurance and tire companies.

Classes presented by the University of Idaho Extension Service are offered in the Student Union Building (SUB). Some of the classes include cost of production 2016, recent advancements in irrigation technology and developing PSN resistance in US Potato Cultivars.

The trade show is in the SUB ballroom. Everything potato, including seed potatoes, new varieties of potatoes and most everything a producer might need to grow his crop.

Doctoral candidate Addi Waxman presented her research comparing the storage of three types of potatoes—Alpine Russet, Clearwater Russet and Russet Burbank. (She defended her doctoral thesis in December.)

Trials for the Alpine Russet started in 1993; the potato was released to the public in 2008. Trials for Clearwater Russet began in 1995; it was released to the public in 2008. The Russet Burbank is 102 years old.

