Idaho Power's Blackfoot office will close to the public on June 1

Idaho Power’s office at 420 West Bridge St. in Blackfoot will close to the public starting June 1.

Line crews will remain based in Blackfoot, so outage response and repair times will not be affected by the closure.

"The building will not be sold," Idaho Power Communications Specialist Brad Bowlin said. "Crews will operate out of the building. Their equipment t and support material will be there."

He continued, "There will be no public office. The staff at the Blackfoot office will transfer to other offices, mostly in Pocatello."

"Idaho Power will continue to keep the lights on and keep the cost as low as possible," Bowlin said.

Idaho Power strives to balance low rates and a high level of service. The number of customers who conduct business or pay their bills at this office has declined substantially in recent years, so Idaho Power decided to close it.

Customers can pay their bills through the mail, online at idahopower.com or at Ridley’s Market on Parkway Drive.

