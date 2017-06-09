Idaho State High School Rodeo heads to short-go

By FRED DAVIS

POCATELLO - Things are heating up at the Idaho State High School Rodeo as several of the events are getting tighter and tighter in the standings as the cowboys and cowgirls are making a final run at making the short-go on Saturday where the Champions of each event will be determined.

One of the few events which seem to be in control of the leader is the Bareback Riding where Colton Clemens has made his 15th consecutive ride in the event between the District 4 rodeo and the three go-rounds he has completed thus far. Clemens won the first two go-rounds and posted a qualifying ride in the third, but Jake Kesl of Tendoy is making a run by posting a 75 in his performance on Friday morning. That score is the highest so far in the third go with three riders left to compete on Friday night. Clemens posted a 67 for his ride in the third go Thursday night, but he will not sweep the three rounds. Clemens is in the short-go on Saturday and has an overwhelming lead going into that round. Kesl's 75 gives him two qualifying rides in the three go-rounds and with only Clemens able to get three rides in, anyone who even has one qualified ride should be in the short go.

