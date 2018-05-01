Idaho's not-so-dismal school performance

Much is said about Idaho's poor showing in education compared to other states. While it is true that by some measures, Idaho performs poorly. In more than one category, however, Idaho does as well as other states and in some measures, does better.

49th in student spending

The most embarrassing numbers for Idaho are on the financial end. This the source of the well-publicized 49th in the nation statistic for student spending, at a meager $6,923. The only state that did worse was Utah at $6,575.

Comparing these to surrounding states, Wyoming was seventh in the country for per student spending, at $16,055. Montana spent $11,028, Washington $10,735, Oregon $10,442 and Nevada $8,615.

49th in school salaries and wages

Another dismal number for Idaho was salary and wages expenditures on a per pupil basis. Idaho came in again at 49th. This statistic is important because it affects attracting and retaining teaching talent in Idaho schools. Given similar costs of living, geography, and quality of life, this measure does matter if Idaho at $4,139 salary and wages per student can not compete with Wyoming next door at $9,495.

Again, only Utah did worse than Idaho, at $3,875 per student. Washington spent $6,435, Montana $6,371, Oregon $5,422, and Nevada $5,144.

Statistics are dated

The financial-based education statistics all come with a large caveat. These numbers were compiled by the U.S. Census Department and published at the end of 2017. They are the education spending statistic for the year 2015.

This is not unusual for statistics from the Census. Census data are typically one to two years behind the year in which they are published. It takes that long to evaluate numbers gathered from the entire country. Regardless, the 49th in the nation statistics do not reflect where Idaho stands in 2018.

The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)

According to the College Board, the national averages for the SAT for 2016-17 were 527 for the math portion and 533 for the evidence-based reading and writing portion of the test, which traditionally is called the "verbal" score. Idaho's 2016-17 averages are 493 for math and 513 for verbal.

These numbers should not be taken at face value. The states that have the highest SAT averages all have less than 11 percent of their high school students taking the test. The states with the lowest averages tend to have more than 80 percent of their high school students taking the test — including Idaho.

Read the rest of the story, including Idaho's average to better-than-average performance on the national NAEP assessments, in the print edition of the Morning News