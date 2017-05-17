IF creates community college district

IDAHO FALLS — The votes have been tallied and the measure to create a taxing district for the creation of the College of Eastern Idaho has passed with 70 percent of the vote.

The measure required a supermajority support (66.6 percent) to pass. The results are below.

RESULTS

Ballot Question: Shall a community college be organized to create the College of Eastern Idaho, which shall be a successor entity to Eastern Idaho Technical College?

YES: 10,213 (71.42 percent)

NO: 4,086 (28.58 percent)

48 of 52 precincts reporting. Includes absentee and early votes