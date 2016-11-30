Ifft Grant provides new playground equipment
LESLIE SIEGER
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Blackfoot, ID
The City of Blackfoot recently attained three grants that will provide new equipment for Jensen Grove and the fire department.
The Blackfoot Parks Department will be able to replace some of the older, worn out playground equipment in the park thanks to a grant through the Ifft Foundation by the Idaho Community Foundation. The Ifft foundation was created by Sara Ifft and her husband Nick in 1984 as a way to give back to communities in Southeastern Idaho.
