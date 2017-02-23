IHSAA honors 1969 Snake River basketball champions

By FRED DAVIS

THOMAS - When you walk into the gymnasium at Snake River High School, one of the first things you notice is the State Championship banners hanging from the rafters and along the wall. They really love their champions in the Snake River School District and rightfully so. They are hard to come by and they preserve the memories and legacy of the athletic programs over the years.

"When you put a blue trophy in front of these kids they find a way to bring it home," Rich Dunn, former coach who won five titles coaching at Snake River, said. "These kids know what it means to win and it means a lot to them."

That is the attitude you find amongst the kids at Snake River and they so hate to lose. It doesn't matter what sport, whether it is football, basketball, wrestling or baseball, these kids want to be winners and they work hard to get there.

When looking at those banners in the gym, you see that the first championship came in 1958 in basketball and that team was coached by Charley Bills, who started the strong tradition that is still in place. Maybe they don't win every year, but in some sport, at some time during the year, the kids will find a way to play for one.

In 2001, the Idaho High School Athletics Association created a special program and award to honor some of the great teams that have played sports in Idaho over the years. The 2017 honoree is the 1969 Snake River State Champions in basketball.

