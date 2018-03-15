IHSAA precautionary notice

Based upon notification from the Southeast Idaho Health Department of a potential positive for Whooping Cough for a Idaho student who recently participated in the Idaho State Wrestling Championships at Holt Arena, February 23 and 24, Ty Jones, Executive Director of the Idaho High School Activities Association has subsequently issued a precautionary warning to all 3A school who participated in the tournament.

This notice is simply a precautionary warning to have the schools check their students for any signs that they may have contracted the disease.

