Illusionist at BPAC in April

A replacement for the illusionist, Adam Trent, has been scheduled at the BPAC.

Vitaly Beckman is coming to the BPAC at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, to fill in for the Trent show that was cancelled on February 17. All tickets sold for the Adam Trent concert will be honored for the Vitaly show. If people who previously purchased tickets want a refund, they should call the BPAC at 208-317-5508. Tickets are still available to purchase.

Vitaly is a Russian-born illusionist and magician now living in Canada. He has mystified fans from all over the world, including Las Vegas superstars Penn & Teller, whom he has successfully fooled in their hit TV show, "Fool Us." From bringing pictures and drawings to life to erasing people from their own driver’s licenses, Vitaly’s signature illusions leaves even the most jaded audience awestruck and many of his audience coming back to re-experience his jaw-dropping feats. He tours internationally and has been featured on many television shows.