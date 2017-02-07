Illusionist coming to BPAC

Adam Trent "The Futurist," will be performing at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 17.

Trent is taking the magic world by storm, blending dancing and singing to own original pop music with innovative stage illusions, charming wit, and emotion to create an experience that is part magic show, part concert, and part stand up comedy.

As one of the stars of the hit Broadway show, "The Illusionists," which shattered box office records during it's 2015-16 run, as well as his appearances on Good Morning America, America's Got Talent, Disney Channel, ABC, VH1, Rachel Ray, Travel Channel, SyFy and others, he is one of the most in demand illusionists working today.

Described as Justin Timberlake meets David Copperfield, his audience interactive performances are part magic, part concert, and part stand up comedy, with a fast paced variety necessary for today’s theatre audience. In addition to his regular TV appearances and staggering schedule of over 300 live shows each year, Trent has a vast history of philanthropic work for which US News & World Report Magazine named him "One of the Ten Most Influential Youths in America."

Tickets for the show are available for $20, $15, and $10 and are available at blackfootpac.com, 208-317-5508, or Music and Families in Blackfoot. All seats are reserved.