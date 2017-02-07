Illusionist performance canceled

The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center is sad to announce the illusionist, Adam Trent, has had to cancel his show scheduled for Friday, February 17.

He is having a tumor removed from his chest and so he is cancelling the rest of his Northwest tour. He hopes to reschedule in the near future.

The BPAC will keep everyone informed of the new date and will refund all money, if needed. Contact the BPAC at 208-317-5508 or visit blackfootpac.com for more information.