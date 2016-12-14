Independence High awards peace prize

This is the second year the staff and students at Independence High School (IHS) in Blackfoot have awarded a Peace Prize.

Tristan Loven is the 2016-17 winner; Marcellis Apodaca was the first prize winner for school year 2015-16.

The Peace Prize is based roughly on the Nobel Peace Prize that recognizes a person or persons who fight for peace, human rights and human dignity.

The IHS staff nominates the candidates; the students vote on them to elect the winner.

This year, 10 candidates are nominated by the staff.

Students are asked to vote for the student they feel exemplifies these traits:

--treating all people with dignity and respect

--resolving conflicts and keeping the peace

--making all people feel valued and welcome

--standing up for the rights of others with courage

Loven was elected this school year.

The presentation is made as close to December 10 as possible since this is the date the Nobel Peace Prize is presented. Since Dec. 10 fell on a Saturday this year, the presentation was made on Friday.

IHS Counselor Sheri Bain said, “There is a strong community here; everyone is allowed to belong.”