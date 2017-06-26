Indian Relays added to celebration

This will be the second year for the running of three Indian Relays and a Ranch Rodeo this Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, in the arena at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. These events will be run in conjunction with “Celebrate Blackfoot.”

“This will be a two-hour performance, max (maximum), from 6-8 p.m.,” Chase Carter said. Carter is one of the coordinators of these events. “We want people to have time to get situated for the fireworks on Saturday.”

The cost for each night’s performance is $6 for adults; $4 for children under 12; or $25 for families.

In both the Friday and Saturday performances, there will be three Indian relays. On Friday night, two of the relays are qualifiers for the finals on Saturday night.

“There is also a kids’ relay,” Carter said. “They will be riding ponies bareback and ride around the arena. This event really got the crowd going last year.”

