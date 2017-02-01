Injured eagle perches west of Rockford in January

An injured bald eagle paid a visit to the Duane and Janeal Jensen property west of Rockford on Jan. 14.

"He sat on our fence and didn't move," Janeal Jensen said. "We called the Idaho Fish & Game in Pocatello and because it was a Saturday, it took Tom Burkhardt, the wildlife officer, four hours to get to our place.

"When Burkhardt approached the eagle, the bird jumped off the fence," she said. "The bird was unable to fly; he kind of hopped and bounced away from the the officer.

"The Fish & Game officer said it was good the eagle was caught up in our wind break; otherwise the bird would have been in an open pasture. A dog or wild animal may have got him."

To capture the bird, Burkhardt used a fishing net to catch him and wore welder's gloves to hold him.

"Once the talons are corralled, I tuck the wings against my body," he said. "You need to be very careful and make sure the talons do not get near bare skin."

Burkhardt said the raptor was about 4-years-old.

"The eagle probably perched on a power line, stretched out its wings, touched two wires and got a shock," he said. "An eagle's wing span is so great."

For the complete story, read the Thursday, Feb. 2, edition of the Morning News.