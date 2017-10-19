Injuries sustained at accident on corner of Ash and Judicial

An accident took place about 4 p.m. at the corner of Ash and Judicial in Blackfoot. An elderly lady driving a gold passenger car was northbound on Ash. She proceeded traveling and did not yield to oncoming traffic that was traveling east.

"One vehicle was able to stop," Blackfoot Police Lt. Gordon Croft said. "The dark blue Toyota pickup was staggered behind the first vehicle and was unable to stop. The Toyota hit the driver's side door."

Croft continued, "The driver in the passenger was at fault; the driver of the Toyota was not at fault."

Two females were in the Toyota—a female juvenile passenger and a female driver. The driver of the Toyota was transported by ambulance to the hospital with superficial cuts.

With the help of Blackfoot policeman, Blackfoot firefighters extricated the elderly lady from her vehicle.

"She was complaining of hip and leg pain," Croft said. "She was taken by ambulance to the hospital."

A tow truck from Boyer's Collision transported the gold passenger car. A tow truck from Road Runner Collision.

The accident was cleaned up about 4:45 p.m.